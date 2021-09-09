Maharashtra: ITI admissions underway, 68% seats allotted in first round

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) recently announced the first merit list for aspirants interested in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and nearly 68% seats across government add private ITIs have been allotted in the first round itself. Once again, applications for government institutes is higher and this shows in allotment statistics as well.

"Government ITIs give students the option of fee reimbursement, as well as provide better internship and job opportunities after the two year course ends. Such reasons attract more students to government institutions," said the principal of a government ITI in the city.

As per information shared by the DVET, there are 417 government-funded and 559 private ITIs in the state. This takes the total intake capacity of the institutes to 1.33 lakh, which includes 92,311 seats in government institutions and 53,948 seats in private institutions.

Nearly 2.86 lakh class 10 passouts registered for admissions this year out of which 2.62 lakh completed the registration process by paying the necessary fee. In the first round, 75.061 (81.3%) of seats in government institutes have been allotted and 15,480 (37.9%) seats in private institutes have been allotted.

"The overall allotment doesn't necessarily convert into confirmed admissions. DVET will be conducting four rounds of admissions followed by one round of counseling so several students end up waiting till the last round hoping to bag a seat in a government ITI," said Yogesh Patil, joint director, DVET. He added that the last date of admissions is October 15 this year.