Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at mahacet.org, link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling on August 11, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for admission for Postgraduate Medical (MD/MS/Diploma) & Dental (MDS) Courses can do it through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org. Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration begins at mahacet.org(HT File Photo)

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for the counselling round is till August 14, 2023. The payment of registration fees should be done till August 15, 2023. The coloured scan original documents in pdf can be uploaded till August 16, 2023. The publication of seat matrix can be done till August 14, 2023.

The online preference/ choice filling can be done from August 15 to August 17, 2023. The publication of general list will be done on August 17 and common provisional state merit list will be done on August 17, 2023. The first selection list will be declared on August 18, 2023. Candidates can physically join the colleges with all original documents from August 18 to August 21, 2023.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai at mahacet.org.

Click on Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to pay ₹3000/- as registration fees through online gateway. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.