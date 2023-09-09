News / Education / Admissions / Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: CAP 3 registration begins at mahacet.org, link here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: CAP 3 registration begins at mahacet.org, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 09, 2023 08:33 AM IST

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling CAP 3 registration begins at mahacet.org. The direct link is given below.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has started the registration process for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling CAP 3. The registration can be done by candidates through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

The last date to apply is till tomorrow, September 10, 2023. These candidates will not be considered for BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) CAP1&2 round. The fees can be paid through online mode from September 9 to September 11, 2023. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.
  • Click on Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The general list and combined provisional state merit list for MBBS/BDS courses will be displayed on September 12, 2023. The seat matrix will also be published on September 12, 2023.

The choice filling process for eligible candidates for CAP 3 of MBBS/BDS courses will begin on September 13 and will end on September 14, 2023. The third selection list of MBBS/BDS courses will be declared on September 15, 2023. The physical joining with all original documents and requisite fees by DD/ cheque at the allotted college can be done from September 16 to September 20, 2023.

