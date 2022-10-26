Home / Education / Admissions / Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional merit list out, what's next?

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional merit list out, what's next?

admissions
Published on Oct 26, 2022 09:58 AM IST

Maharashtra NEET merit list 2022 has been released on cetcell.mahacet.org. Use the link given here to check it.

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional merit list out, what's next? (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional merit list out, what's next? (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra NEET Merit List 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list of NEET UG 2022 for 85% state quota seats. Candidates can download it from the CAP portal link on cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the revised counselling schedule, final result or selection list for CAP round 1 of Maharashtra NEET counselling will be published on October 28, for MBBS/BDS/BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing courses.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list

A total of 47144 candidates have been mentioned on the Maharashtra NEET merit list.

As per information shared by NTA, a total of 244903 candidates from Maharashtra appeared in NEET UG this year, which is the highest number of candidates from a state. Of them, 113812 have qualified in the undergraduate medical entrance test.

“The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of MBBS/ BDS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing) and CAP schedule for AYUSH courses will be declared in due course,” the official notice reads.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra neet
maharashtra neet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out