Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 provisional merit list out, what's next?

Maharashtra NEET Merit List 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the provisional merit list of NEET UG 2022 for 85% state quota seats. Candidates can download it from the CAP portal link on cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the revised counselling schedule, final result or selection list for CAP round 1 of Maharashtra NEET counselling will be published on October 28, for MBBS/BDS/BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing courses.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list

A total of 47144 candidates have been mentioned on the Maharashtra NEET merit list.

As per information shared by NTA, a total of 244903 candidates from Maharashtra appeared in NEET UG this year, which is the highest number of candidates from a state. Of them, 113812 have qualified in the undergraduate medical entrance test.

“The Schedule for subsequent CAP Round(s) of MBBS/ BDS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing) and CAP schedule for AYUSH courses will be declared in due course,” the official notice reads.

