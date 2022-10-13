MHT CET 2022 final merit list released at fe2022.mahacet.org, check here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET 2022 final merit list. The final merit list has been released for All India candidates, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates and Maharashtra State Candidates. Candidates can check the merit list through the official site of MHT CET at fe2022.mahacet.org.

The final merit list has been published for First Year Under Graduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) & Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) courses. To check the merit list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

MHT CET 2022 final merit list: How to check

Visit the official site of fe2022.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2022 final merit list link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be displayed on October 18, 2022. Candidates can accept the offered seat from October 19 to October 21, 2022. The reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission will be done to be candidates from October 19 to October 21, 2022.