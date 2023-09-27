News / Education / Admissions / NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 27, 2023 07:19 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result will be released on September 28, 2023. The steps to check result is given below.

Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result on September 28, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 3 can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

As per the official schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be done from September 26 to September 27, 2023 and the seat allotment result will be announced tomorrow, September 28, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the NEET PG results 2023
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from September 29 to October 6, 2023.

The Round 3 registration process was started in September 22 and ended on September 25, 2023. The choice filling was closed on September 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out