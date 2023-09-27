Medical Counselling Committee will release NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result on September 28, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 3 can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

As per the official schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be done from September 26 to September 27, 2023 and the seat allotment result will be announced tomorrow, September 28, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Round 3 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET PG results 2023

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will be allotted a seat can report to the allotted institute from September 29 to October 6, 2023.

The Round 3 registration process was started in September 22 and ended on September 25, 2023. The choice filling was closed on September 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

