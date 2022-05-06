Home / Education / Admissions / NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC issues imp notice on refund of security deposit
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC issues imp notice on refund of security deposit

Important notice has been issued on refund of security deposit for NEET PG Counselling 2022. The official notice is available below. 
Published on May 06, 2022 12:09 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has issued important notice for candidates regarding refund of security deposit of NEET PG Counselling 2022. The official notice is available on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, the refund process of security deposit of all the eligible candidates of PG counselling 2021 will start only after the completion of all round of counselling. The candidates who have applied for the counselling round must keep their card/ bank account active till refund process is completed. 

Incase the card or bank account is closed before the completion of refund, the bankers will not be able to complete the refund process. Since bankers will take long time to identify & return the failed refunds to Financial Custodian and legal formalities are to be complied for initiating refund to different bank account, refund to new bank account will take very long time.

Meanwhile, students across the country are raising their voices to defer NEET PG Examination. The Federation of All India Medical Association along with the students have written a letter to  Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to delay the examination for a reasonable period. 

Topics
neet pg education
neet pg education
