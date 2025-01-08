NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC to close resignation for rounds 1 and 2 today at mcc.nic.in, details here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, will be closing the resignation window for candidates of NEET PG 2024 who want to opt out from Round 1 and Round 2 seats on Wednesday, January 8. Candidates who wish to resign from their seats have their last chance to do so on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Counselling 2024: MCC will be closing the resignation for rounds 1 and 2 on January 8 at mcc.nic.in.

The deadline to resign from the Round 1 and 2 seats is 6 PM.

It may be mentioned here that deadline was earlier set for December 26 but was however extended by MCC. As per the committee, the decision to facilitate the resignation was taken following requests from PG candidates who want to resign their Round1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons.

The official notice read, “MCC is in receipt of many requests from PG candidates who want to resign their Round1 or Round-2 seats due to various reasons. In this regard, the competent authority has decided to allow Resignation for such candidates."

Meanwhile, as per the official NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule, the Round 3 seat allotment results were scheduled for January 4 and candidates can report at the institutes between January 6 to January 13, 2025.

The verification of joined candidates data by institutes and sharing of data by MCC will be carried out from January 14 to January 15, 2025.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.