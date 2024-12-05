NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 2 choice filling, locking begins today at mcc.nic.in, registration underway

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the NEET PG Counselling 2024 choice filling and choice locking facility for Round 2 today, December 5, 2024. Candidates who want to fill and lock the choices can find the link to do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 2 choice filling, locking begins today(Unsplash)

The choice-filling process has started on the website. The choice-locking facility will begin at 4 p.m. today, December 5, 2024. The last date to fill and lock the choices is December 9, 2024.

Candidates who have registered for Round 2 counselling can fill out the choices. The registration process is underway and will conclude on December 9, 2024, at 12 noon.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to register online

To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on registration link and a new page will open.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the page with credentials.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing of seat allotment for Round 2 will be from December 10 to December 11, 2024. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on December 12, 2024. Candidates will be reported and joined to the allotted institute from December 13 to December 20, 2024. The data of Joined candidates will be verified by institutes, and data sharing by MCC will be done from December 21 to December 22, 2024.

There will be four rounds of AIQ counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.