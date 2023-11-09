Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the NEET SS 2023 Counselling choice filling for Round 1 on November 9, 2023. Candidates who want to fill the choices can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Round 1 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in(ANI)

The last date to fill choices is till November 14, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 15 to November 16, 2023 and the seat allotment result will be released on November 17, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted institutes from November 18 to November 24, 2023.

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS 2023 Counselling choice filling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the choices.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for Round 1 was started on November 8, 2023.

Round 1 Registration includes payment of Non-Refundable Registration fee of Rs. 5000/- and refundable security deposit fee of ₹2, 00,000/-. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

