Home / Education / Admissions / NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live: MCC NEET Round 2 result releasing today
Live

NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live: MCC NEET Round 2 result releasing today

admissions
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 10:45 AM IST

NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling seat allotment result will be announced today, November 11, 2022. Check latest updates below. 

NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live: MCC NEET Round 2 result at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live: MCC NEET Round 2 result at mcc.nic.in (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on November 11, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from November 12 to November 18, 2022. All those medical candidates who had registered for the second round of NEET UG counselling and willing to take admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota seats can report to the colleges, if they grab a seat. 

The Counselling Committee has also added many seats in Round 1 UG counselling for MBBS and BDS course. Candidates can check latest updates on NEET UG seat allotment results below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 11, 2022 11:26 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: UP NEET UG seat allotment result out 

    UP NEET UG seat allotment result has been released for Round 1. The seat allotment result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site of UPNEET at upneet.gov.in.

  • Nov 11, 2022 11:16 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022: New seats added for Round 2 

    MCC has added new seats of MBBS/ BDS course for Round 2 counselling. The newly added seats can be checked by all the candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in or also through the direct link given below. 

    Direct link to check new added seats

  • Nov 11, 2022 11:10 AM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2022 Schedule

    Seat allotment result: November 11, 2022

    Reporting at colleges: November 12 to November 18, 2022

  • Nov 11, 2022 11:01 AM IST

    NEET 2022 Seat Allotment List: To be published today 

    NEET 2022 Seat Allotment List for Round 2 will be published today. Once published, the list can be checked by candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Nov 11, 2022 10:55 AM IST

    NEET UG Seat Allotment: Reporting dates 

    Candidates who will be allotted seats can report to the colleges from November 12 to November 18, 2022. After the specified dates, the reporting at respective colleges will close down. 

  • Nov 11, 2022 10:50 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment: Where to check 

    NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment result can be checked by candidates on the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Nov 11, 2022 10:45 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How to check 

    Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    Click on NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Nov 11, 2022 10:40 AM IST

    MCC NEET UG Counselling: Registration started on November 2

    MCC NEET UG Counselling registration for Round 2 started on November 2, 2022. The last date to register for the counselling round was till November 7, 2022. The processing of seat allotment was done from November 9 to November 10, 2022. 

  • Nov 11, 2022 10:35 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022 Allotment List: Reporting at colleges 

    Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from November 12 to November 18, 2022.

  • Nov 11, 2022 10:29 AM IST

    NEET UG 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result today 

    NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result will be released today, November 11, 2022. The time of release has not been shared by MCC yet. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet results education

NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live: MCC NEET Round 2 result releasing today

admissions
Updated on Nov 11, 2022 10:45 AM IST

NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling seat allotment result will be announced today, November 11, 2022. Check latest updates below. 

NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live: MCC NEET Round 2 result at mcc.nic.in (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live: MCC NEET Round 2 result at mcc.nic.in (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Allahabad University B.A.LL.B Admission 2022: Registration begins on November 12

admissions
Published on Nov 11, 2022 09:54 AM IST

Allahabad University B.A.LL.B Admission 2022 registration will begin on November 12, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice below.

Allahabad University B.A.LL.B Admission 2022: Registration begins on November 12
Allahabad University B.A.LL.B Admission 2022: Registration begins on November 12

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today, here's how to check

admissions
Published on Nov 11, 2022 09:15 AM IST

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for special round will be released today, November 11, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of AP EAPCET eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today, here's how to check
AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today, here's how to check

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule out

admissions
Published on Nov 11, 2022 08:36 AM IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling for Round 1 post seat allotment schedule has been released. Candidates can check the seat allotment schedule below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule out (HT file)
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 post seat allotment schedule out (HT file)

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round registration dates revised, notice here

admissions
Published on Nov 11, 2022 08:07 AM IST

NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop up round registration dates have been revised. Candidates can check the official notice below.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round registration dates revised, notice here (ANI)
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round registration dates revised, notice here (ANI)

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 schedule released at bfuhs.ac.in

admissions
Published on Nov 10, 2022 08:07 PM IST

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 schedule has been released. Candidates can check the schedule through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 schedule released at bfuhs.ac.in(HT Representative Image)
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 schedule released at bfuhs.ac.in(HT Representative Image)

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 11, here’s how to check

admissions
Published on Nov 10, 2022 06:07 PM IST

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on November 11, 2022. Candidates can check the steps given below to check the result.

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 11, here’s how to check
NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result on November 11, here’s how to check

UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 released, check here

admissions
Published on Nov 10, 2022 02:10 PM IST

UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 has been released. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.

UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 released, check here
UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 released, check here

IGNOU TEE December 2022: Last date today to submit exam forms at ignou.ac.in

admissions
Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:16 PM IST

IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam form submission window to close today, November 10, 2022. Candidates can check the direct link below.

IGNOU TEE December 2022: Last date today to submit exam forms at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU TEE December 2022: Last date today to submit exam forms at ignou.ac.in

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: EAMCET special round seat allotment result tomorrow

admissions
Published on Nov 10, 2022 12:28 PM IST

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 special round seat allotment result will be released tomorrow, November 11, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: EAMCET special round seat allotment result tomorrow
AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: EAMCET special round seat allotment result tomorrow

DU reschedules 3rd round of UG admissions, new dates on Friday

admissions
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 12:40 PM IST

DU Admission 2022: The revised schedule will be published tomorrow, November 11, on admission.uod.ac.in, reads the official notice.

DU 3rd merit list 2022 for UG courses today (Representative image/HT Archive)
DU 3rd merit list 2022 for UG courses today (Representative image/HT Archive)

MHT CET 2022 allotment result for round 3 counselling out, link here

admissions
Published on Nov 09, 2022 07:53 PM IST

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Candidates can now visit the CAP portal on cetcell.mahacet.org, go to the BTech admission section and check their selection status.

MHT CET 2022 allotment result for round 3 counselling out, link here
MHT CET 2022 allotment result for round 3 counselling out, link here

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result released, direct link here

admissions
Published on Nov 09, 2022 07:49 PM IST

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result has been released. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result released, direct link here
Karnataka NEET UG 2022 first round allotment result released, direct link here

DU NCWEB 2022 3rd cut off list released at du.ac.in, admission begins tomorrow

admissions
Published on Nov 09, 2022 06:05 PM IST

DU NCWEB 2022 3rd cut off list has been released. Candidates can check the cut off list through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

DU NCWEB 2022 3rd cut off list released at du.ac.in, admission begins tomorrow
DU NCWEB 2022 3rd cut off list released at du.ac.in, admission begins tomorrow

DU NCWEB 3rd Cut Off List 2022 releasing today at ncweb.du.ac.in

admissions
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 06:09 PM IST

DU NCWEB 3rd Cut Off List 2022 will be released today, November 9, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the admission process can check the list through the official site of NCWEB at ncweb.du.ac.in.

DU NCWEB 3rd Cut Off List 2022 releasing today at ncweb.du.ac.in
DU NCWEB 3rd Cut Off List 2022 releasing today at ncweb.du.ac.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out