NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live: MCC NEET Round 2 result releasing today

NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result on November 11, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from November 12 to November 18, 2022. All those medical candidates who had registered for the second round of NEET UG counselling and willing to take admission to MBBS and BDS courses under the 15 per cent all India quota seats can report to the colleges, if they grab a seat.

The Counselling Committee has also added many seats in Round 1 UG counselling for MBBS and BDS course. Candidates can check latest updates on NEET UG seat allotment results below.