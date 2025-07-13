NEET UG counselling schedule for state quota seats released, check important dates
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule for state quota seats has been released on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.
As per the schedule, the first round of counselling will be done from July 30 to August 6, and the last date of joining is August 12. States will verify the data of joined candidates between August 13 and 14. Here is the detailed schedule:
|Round
|Counselling schedule
|Last date of joining
|Verification of data
|Round 1
|July 30 to August 6
|August 12
|August 13 to 14
|Round 2
|August 19 to 29
|September 4
|September 5 to 6
|Round 3
|September 9 to 18
|September 23
|September 24
|Stray vacancy
|September 25 to 29
|October 3
|-
The academic session for the undergraduate medical courses will start on September 1.
Meanwhile, MCC has also announced the counselling schedule for all India quota seats:
Registration: July 21 to 28 (up to 12 noon as per server time
Payment: Payment facility will be available up to 3:00 PM of July 28 as per server time
Choice filling: July 22 to 28 (up to 11:55 PM as per server time)
Choice locking: Choice locking will be available from 4:00 PM to11:55 PM on July 28 as per server time
Processing of seat allotment: July 29 to 30
Seat allotment result: July 31
Reporting/Joining: August 1 to 6
Verification of joined candidates' data by institutes: August 7 to 8
MCC counselling will be held for in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website.
For more information, candidates can visit the official website of MCC.
