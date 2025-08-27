Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration-cum-admission process for Class 6 admission through the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test or JNVST today, August 27. Application forms for NVS Class 6 admission through JNVST can be submitted at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/. NVS Class 6 admission 2025: Last date to apply for JNVST today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The entrance test will be held in two phases – on December 13, 2025 and on April 11, 2026. In both phases, the test will be held in single shifts.

Candidates seeking admission to Class 6 at JNVs must not have been born before May 1, 2014 and after July 31 (both dates inclusive). They must also fulfil other eligibility conditions given on the prospectus.

The question paper of the selection test will have 3 sections, 80 objective-type questions and carry 100 marks.

The following documents in soft form (JPG format of size between 10 to 100 kb) are required for registration:

• Photograph

• Signature of parent

• Signature of candidate

• Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by competent Government authority.

After the application window is closed, the NVS will open the correction window. During the window, corrections will be allowed in the fields gender, category (general/ OBC/ SC/ ST), area (rural/ urban), disability and medium of examination. The window will remain open for two days after the last date of submission of online applications.

NVS Class 6 Admission 2025: How to apply

To apply for JNVST Class 6 admission, candidates can follow these steps:

Go to the official website. Open the application link for JNVST. Complete the registration process and login. Fill out the application form and upload documents. Submit the form and take a printout for later use.

NVS is expected to announce the selection test results by March-end, 2026, for summer-bound JNVs and in May, 2026, for winter-bound JNVs. Candidates will be able to access their results on the application portal.

For more details, they can visit the official website.