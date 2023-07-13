OJEE Counselling 2023: Registration for B.Tech & other courses ends on July 15 at ojee.nic.in

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will close OJEE Counselling 2023 registration on July 15, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling process can do it through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE Counselling 2023: Registration for B.Tech & other courses ends on July 15

Along with the registration, the choice locking facility will also close on July 15, 2023 for BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/BCAT/Int M.Sc Counselling, OJEE 2023. Choice lock facility Activation using Candidate password will start on July 14, 2023 and Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 16 to July 18, 2023.

OJEE Counselling 2023: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2023 counselling registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of counselling fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be released on July 19, 2023 by 5 pm. As per the schedule, the online reporting and payment of fees can be done from July 19 to July 23, 2023. The last date to respond to query is July 25 and candidates can withdraw their seats from July 20 to July 25, 2023.

All allotted candidates wish to continue in the counseling process have to complete the payment process. The Part Admission/Seat Confirmation fees is Rs.10,000 or 5,000/- based on the category of the candidate. Rs.10,000/- for General category and Rs.5,000/- for SC/ST/PC category). Payments can be made online through BILLDESK/HDFC/SBI gateway by Net banking/ Debit cards/Credit cards etc. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE.