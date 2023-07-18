Home / Education / Admissions / AMU’s Prof Faizan Mustafa appointed CNLU vice chancellor

ByArun Kumar
Jul 18, 2023 06:02 PM IST

Prof Faizan Mustafa was vice chancellor of NALSAR at Hyderabad before returning last year to Aligarh Muslim University’s law faculty

PATNA: Prof Faizan Mustafa of the law faculty at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was on Tuesday appointed vice chancellor of the Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in Patna.

Prof Faizan Mustafa was appointed on the recommendation of the search committee headed by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra

The appointment was made on the recommendation of the search committee headed by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, said Prof SP Singh, social sciences dean and facilitator of the search committee.

Prof Mustafa returned to AMU last year after spending a decade at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) as its vice-chancellor. He was previously the founder vice chancellor of National Law University, Odisha.

He also served as dean and registrar at the AMU.

Mustafa is the recipient of both Commonwealth Scholarship as well as Fulbright Fellowship. He was conferred the SAARC’s ‘Best Law Teacher Award’ in 2014 and has delivered lectures in almost 32 countries of the world like USA, UK, Australia, Germany, China, Germany, Israel etc. He also runs a YouTube channel, Legal Awareness WebSeries, which has over 700,000 subscribers.

CNLU vice chancellor Justice (retd) Mridula Mishra congratulated Prof Mustafa for his appointment as vice chancellor of the university set up in 2006.

    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

