Regular classes to resume for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 in Bihar
- Bihar education department has allowed the resumption of regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 onwards across the state.
Bihar education department has allowed the resumption of regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 onwards across the state. The department took the decision to reopen schools for primary classes after consultation with the crisis management group held recently.
Chief secretary Deepak Kumar, who chaired the meeting, said, “We have decided to reopen the school for junior students from March 1. We will hold a review meeting after 15 working days to decide the continuance or discontinuance of the classes.”
Presently, schools are functioning for students of classes 6 to 12 with 50% strength and Covid-19 preventative measures.
“Like senior students, primary class students will also be given two face masks on the first day of reopening. Primary schools will have to follow the same Covid-19 safety guideline issued for classes 6 to 12”, said an official of education department.
Several parents have also welcomed the decision as the current academic session is about to end.
Seema Pandey, whose daughter studies in Class 5, said, “It’s good that schools are reopening. Online class is not feasible for young students. After staying at home, children are losing the disciplined way of living.”
Besides, reopening of schools for primary classes has raised hope of revival among play school operators which are facing closure from one year. Poonam Sharma, centre head of a Boring Road based play school, said, “School suffered huge loss after Covid-19 outbreak. Majority of parents withdrew their wards from the school without paying outstanding school fees. We paid building rent for a year without any income. We are hopeful for business revival from the new academic session.”
Following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) suggestion, city-based private schools have geared up for completing new admissions by the month-end in a bid to start new academic session on April 1.
Mount Carmel High School and DAV Public School have scheduled admission process for primary group on Monday.
Ranjit Kumar Singh, director of primary education, said, “Admission drive will be carried out across 72,000 government schools across the state in March for enrolling new students.”
