SCERT Assam DElEd Admission 2023: Online counselling begins today on scertpet.co.in

Assam DElEd Admission 2023: The online counselling process for admission to DElEd courses in Assam will begin today, September 25. State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT), Assam will hold DElEd counselling 2023 on its official website, scertpet.co.in. Results of the pre-entry test (PET) was announced yesterday, September 24. Assam DElEd admission 2023: Counselling from today (File photo)

Now, selected candidates have to participate in the counselling process from September 25 to 30.

After that, district-wise overall and category wise ranks will be announced on October 3.

Seat allotment result for the first round of admission will be out on October 5.

Physical admission and document verification will take place in allotted institutes from October 6 to 7.

Institutes have been asked to submit admission report and vacancy list for the next round by 5 pm on October 9.

Based on the availability of seats, the vacancy list will be published on October 11. The second round seat allotment list will be published on the same day.

For further information, check the schedule here.

SCERT informed that these dates are subject to change and has advised candidates to visit scertpet.co.in from time to time for latest updates.

For any queries, they can reach out to the council on +91 8929300185 or email at scertpet2023@gmail.com.

