SCERT Assam DElEd Result 2023: Round 1 allotment result today on scertpet.co.in

Assam DElEd Allotment Result 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) is going to publish results of the DElEd admission first round today, October 5. When released, candidates can check it on the official admission website, scertpet.co.in. SCERT Assam DElEd round 1 allotment result 2023 today on scertpet.co.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Result of the pre-entry test (PET) was announced on September 24 along with the revised admission schedule.

As per the revised schedule, the application window was closed on September 30 and district-wise ranks were announced on October 3.

These are the steps candidates need to follow to check Assam DElEd admission round 1 allotment results:

Steps check Assam DELEd round 1 seat allotment result 2023

Go to the official website of SCERT Assam: scertpet.co.in.

Open the link of round 1 allotment result.

If required, enter your credentials and login.

Check result and download the allotment order.

After this, selected candidates can go to the allotted institutions to complete the admission and document verification process between October 6 and 7.

Institutes will admission report and vacancy list to the council by 5 pm on October 9.

The consolidated vacancy list and result of the second round of seat allotment will be out published on October 11.

