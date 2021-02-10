School principals welcome nursery admission schedule announcement by Delhi govt
School principals in the national capital welcomed the announcement of the nursery admissions schedule which has cleared the air for parents who were waiting for two months for clarity on the issue.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday announced that the admission process for entry level classes will begin from February 18 and will conclude on March 31.
Usually, nursery admissions in around 1,700 schools in the national capital begin in the last week of November. The DoE releases guidelines and schools are asked to furnish the required information, following which the application process is rolled out in December.
The Delhi government officials had in December said a proposal to scrap nursery admissions was being considered as schools were closed for nine months due to COVID-19 and will remain closed till a vaccine was available. A whole year of online learning for small children seems unviable, they had said. But school principals had opposed this idea.
However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month had ruled out scrapping nursery admissions.
“The Directorate of Education of Delhi in their recent announcement about beginning the nursery admissions next week has made the future of lakhs of students secured. The school management and teachers are rejoicing at the move and preparing themselves to welcome the new batch of young ones,” said Priyanka Barara, Principal, MRG School, Rohini, Delhi.
“In the past few days, while the government was considering the possibility of scrapping the nursery admissions off, a unanimous opinion from parents and teachers prevailed that a whole year of child will completely go waste. We are glad the authorities took notice of our concerns and made a positive move,” she added.
According to Sumedha Goel, Director, The Shri Ram Wonder Years, Rohini, “the construct of the nursery class is a conduit between home to school. It acts as the first classroom which can be a great boost to children's confidence and overall development”.
“It is clear from the recent announcements by government that it fully understands the major impact nursery classes can have on a child's growth. We as school authorities appreciate the move and are hoping to interact with our little ones soon. Our efforts would be directed towards accommodating children as per the new scenario,” she added.
Alka Kapur, Principal, Modern School, Shalimar Bagh, said, ”The Directorate of Education has already thought things through and given appropriate directions so there isn’t much to improvise while conducting the admissions. The only thing that has been left solely to the jurisdiction of schools is the responsibility of devising a fair, reasonable, and unbiased admission procedure. We will be conducting the admissions via a lottery system as it is the most suitable procedure of admission for nursery class”.
Parents have also welcomed the move saying it was not a wise idea to scrap the admission for whole year.
“We have been on hook waiting for announcement for nursery admission schedule. There was lot of uncertainty about whether it will happen or not and when will it happen as almost two months had passed than the usual deadline,” said Pragati Mishra, a parent.
Ram Jha, another parent said, “It is right that it is not easy to teach such small kids online and it is harmful to an extent too but not letting them be involved in any formal learning for the whole year was not a wise idea. We are happy that the government has issued instructions".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Nursery admissions 2021: Here is what you should know
- The last date to apply for the Delhi nursery admission is March 4, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Students from Bihar fail to qualify for Japanese scholarship
- Students from Bihar have failed to make the cut among 100 shortlisted from other Indian universities for the prestigious MEXT scholarship, offered by the government of Japan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Nursery admission process to begin from Feb 18, first list on March 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to study in Israel? Here's what you should know
- Students looking for high-quality education, where they can take an active role in their studies and learn from some of the best professors in the world, should look no further than Israel, says Professor Yaffa Zilbershats.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai colleges set to reopen, TISS still undecided
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- Admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 1600 FYJC aspirants admitted in Mumbai Colleges on Day 1 of FCFS round
- More than 1,600 aspirants of first year junior college (FYJC) bagged a seat at Mumbai colleges on the first day of the second first come, first served (FCFS) admission round that began on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATMA 2021 registration to end today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ATMA 2021 examination online at atmaaims.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU Admission 2021: Registration for January session courses begins
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IGNOU January 2021 admission process online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before February 28, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link
- Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to start physical classes in colleges, varsities soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox