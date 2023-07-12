Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration ends on July 14 at tsmedadm.tsche.in

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana will close the Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration on July 14, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling session can do it through the official site of KNR University of Health Sciences at tsmedadm.tsche.in. Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration ends on July 14

Candidates who have passed Intermediate (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology) / Biotechnology and English are eligible to apply for the counselling session. The age limit will be above 17 years of age as on December 31, 2023. Candidates can apply for the counselling round by following these simple steps given below.

Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of KNR University of Health Sciences at tsmedadm.tsche.in.

Click on Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload the documents and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees and processing fees is ₹3500/- for OC & BC candidates and for SC/ST candidates is Rs.2900/-. The fees should be paid online through Debit card / Credit card or Net Banking.

As per the prospectus, the provisional final merit list will be prepared by the organisation on the basis of NEET UG 2023 rank and other eligibility criteria notified by the organisation. Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by Admission Committee of the college.

The counselling round will be conducted for admission into the Under Graduate Medical and Dental Courses for the academic year 2023-24 under Competent Authority Quota in Government, Private Medical & Dental Colleges affiliated to KNRUHS, Warangal in the State of Telangana.