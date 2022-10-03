Home / Education / Admissions / TN NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date to apply for these seats

TN NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date to apply for these seats

admissions
Published on Oct 03, 2022 08:38 AM IST

TN NEET UG Counselling 2022: Eligible candidates can visit tnmedicalselection.net to apply for TN NEET counselling 2022.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date to apply for these seats(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
TN NEET UG Counselling 2022: Last date to apply for these seats(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TN NEET Counselling 2022: Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu will close NEET counselling for undergraduate seats under government and management quota seats. Eligible candidates can visit tnmedicalselection.net to apply for TN NEET counselling 2022.

Those who apply under both quotas will have to submit separate forms.

As par data shared by NTA, a total of 1,32,167 candidates from Tamil Nadu appeared in NEET 2022 and of them, 67,787 have qualified.

As per the schedule released by DME, Tamil Nadu, application window for government and management quota seats is September 22 to October 3 (5 pm).

TN NEET Counselling 2022: Apply here

The government quota include seats at Tamil Nadu government medical and dental colleges and government quota seats in self-financing medical/dental colleges.

Management quota counselling is for management quota seats including NRI in self-financing medical/dental colleges.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet tamil nadu
neet tamil nadu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out