Degree Online Services, Telangana will release TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result. The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced today, June 6, 2024 and can be checked by registered candidates on the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

As per the schedule, the online self reporting by the alloted candidates will begin on June 7 and will close on June 12, 2024.

TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates who have registered themselves for Phase 1 can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TS DOST 2024 Phase 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The students who confirm their seat (in any phase) by online self-reporting must visit the allotted college in person from June 29 to July 5, 2024 and submit the required certificates and pay fee, it is only then that their seat is confirmed.

The Phase 2 registration will begin today, June 6 and will end on June 13, 2024. The web options for Phase 2 will also begin today and will end on June 14, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS DOST.