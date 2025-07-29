TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allotment result released, direct link here

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE ) has released the round 2 seat allotment result for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy) counselling 2025Candidates who qualified in the TS EAMCET 2025 examination, can check the seat allotment results on the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 seat allotment result is out. Candidates can check via the direct link given here.

As per the official schedule, candidates who have been provisionally allotted a seat in the second phase can proceed for payment of tuition fee and self reporting from July 30 to August 1, 2025.

Also read: Are you an AI engineer looking for jobs? Check out these 7 high paying jobs shared by Forbes

Candidates will need to physically report at the allotted college from July 31 to August 2, 2025.

Updating of candidates joining details by college will be done from August 3, 2025.

Earlier, the council had released the TS EAMCET 2025 first phase allotment results on July 18, 2025.

Also read: DASA and CSAB-Special 2025 registration begins tomorrow at csab.nic.in, check details

TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result: Steps to check Phase 2 seat allotment

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the phase 2 seat allotment results:

1. Visit official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. On the home page, go to the candidate login section.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 4

4. Check the phase 2 seat allotment results.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Notably, the online filing of information/fees processing by candidates who did not attend the First and Second Phases will be held on August 5, 2025.

Also read: TNEA Round 2 tentative allotment result 2025 declared at tneaonline.org, direct link to check here

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TGCHE.