TNEA Round 2 tentative allotment result 2025 declared at tneaonline.org, direct link to check here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has released the tentative allotment result for Round 2 of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA). Candidates participating in the counselling process can check the tentative allotment result on the official website at tneaonline.org. TNEA Round 2 tentative allotment result 2025 is out at tneaonline.org. Candidates can check the allotment results via the direct link here.

Candidates will need to enter their credentials to login to their account to check the allotment results.

As per TNEA, candidates will have to confirm the allotment on or before July 30, 2025 by 5PM, failing which it will stand as cancelled.

The official website reads, “Tentative allotment has been released for all applicable second round candidate, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 30-07-2025, 5PM, if you fail to confirm your allotment it will be stand as cancelled.”

According to the official schedule, the release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates, tentative allotment accept and upward candidates will be done July 31, 2025, before 10 AM.

The joining date for accept and join candidates in colleges, and reporting date for accept and upward candidates in the TNEA facilitation centre will be carried out from July 31, 2025 from 10 AM to August 4, 2025, up to 5 PM.

The provisional allotment for upward opted candidates will be released on August 7, 2025, before 10 AM.

It may be mentioned here that the TNEA rank list was released on June 27, 2025.

TNEA Counselling 2025: How to check round 2 seat allotment results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the allotment results:

Visit the official website at tneaonline.org. On the home page, click on the log in tab. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your round 2 allotment results. Download and keep a printout of the same for reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TNEA.