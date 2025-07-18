Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result for Phase 1 out at tgeapcet.nic.in, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 05:32 pm IST

TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result for Phase 1 has been released. The steps to check results is given here. 

Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result for Phase 1 on July 18, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025 Live Updates

TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result for Phase 1 out at tgeapcet.nic.in, here's how to check
TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result for Phase 1 out at tgeapcet.nic.in, here's how to check(Hindustan Times)

The tuition fee can be paid and self-reported through the website from July 18 to July 22, 2025.

For downloading the candidate’s Provisional Allotment Order, enter the ROC Form Number, TGEAPCET Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in Candidate login.

Direct link to check TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result

TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

All those candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result by following the steps given here:

1. Visit the official website of TS EAPCET at tgeapcet.nic.in.

2. Click on TS EAMCET 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS EAPCET.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
