TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result to release on September 29 at tsecet.nic.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release the TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result on September 29, 2022. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

The payment of tuition fee and self reporting through website will be done from September 29 to October 7, 2022. The reporting at the allotted college will be done from September 30 to October 10, 2022. The spot admissions into o B.E. /B.Tech / B Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges] will be done on September 30, 2022.

TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS ECET at tsecet.nic.in.

Click on TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

A new page will open where candidates can check the seat allotment result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

