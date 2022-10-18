Home / Education / Admissions / TS ICET 2022 admissions: Round 1 provisional allotment list out at tsicet.nic.in

Published on Oct 18, 2022 11:41 PM IST

TS ICET 2022 admissions: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has published the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) round 1 provisional seat allotment result.

TS ICET 2022 admissions: Candidates who registered for the counselling process can now check their allotment result at the official website tsicet.nic.in by signing in the candidate's login.(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has published the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) round 1 provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can now check their allotment result at the official website tsicet.nic.in by signing in the candidate's login.

Candidates can pay the Tuition Fee mentioned in the Provisional Allotment Order online last by October 21, 2022.

Candidates will have to self-report through the online system in the candidate’s login and confirm the provisionally allotted seat.

College wise Allotment details can also be checked on the official website.

TS ICET counselling process is for admission into MBA and MCA courses.

How to check

Visit the official website tsicet.nic.in

Click on ‘Candidates Login’

Key in your Login ID No, TSICET Hall Ticket No, Password and Date of Birth

The TS ICET provisional allotment result will appear on your screen

Save and download for future purposes

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
