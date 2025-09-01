Telangana Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has released TS ICET 2025 seat allotment result for first phase. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of TS ICET at tgicet.nic.in. TS ICET 2025 seat allotment result for first phase out at tgicet.nic.in, direct link to check here(HT file)

The tuition fee and self reporting through website can be done from September 2 to September 5, 2025.

TS ICET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

All the registered candidates can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TS ICET at tgicet.nic.in.

2. Click on TS ICET 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result link will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final phase online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for not attended candidates in first phase will be done on September 8. The certificate verification will be done on September 9 and freezing of options on September 10, 2025.

The final phase seat allotment result will be released on or before September 13, 2025. Candidates can pay the tuition fee from September 13 to September 15 and reporting at the allotted college can be done from September 15 to September 16, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ICET.