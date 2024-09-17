TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Final phase registration begins at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in, link here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the TS LAWCET Counselling 2024 final phase registration on September 17, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the second and final phase of web counselling can find the direct link on the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: Final phase registration begins, link here

As per the official schedule, the last date to register for the final phase is September 21, 2024. The verified list of eligible registered candidates will be displayed on September 22, 2024. Candidates can make the corrections through e-mail service on September 22, 2024.

The web options can be exercised from September 23 to September 24, 2024, and edited on September 25, 2024. Candidates who have already attended Certificate Verification in the First Phase can directly exercise web options for the second phase of counseling as per the schedule.

The provisional selected candidates list will be displayed on the website on September 30. Reporting to the concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan can be done from October 1 to October 4, 2024.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2024: How to apply

To apply for final phase counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling fee is Rs. 800.00 for all candidates and Rs. 500.00 for SC/ST candidates. The fee should be paid online using Credit Cards, Debit Cards, or Internet Banking in favour of ‘Secretary, TGCHE’.