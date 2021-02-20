Under NEP 2020, AU plans 4 year UG courses, multidisciplinary studies
- Prof Rizvi made a powerpoint presentation detailing the vision of AU for the implementation of the new NEP before the central university’s academic council during its meeting held in the law faculty's conference hall on Thursday.
In line with the vision envisaged in the national education policy (NEP)-2020, the Allahabad University (AU) is planning to switch over to four-year undergraduate courses. The university also plans to introduce select innovative academic programmes having a healthily mix of compulsory and optional courses, say its officials.
"Under NEP-2020 implementation, the 132-year-old university plans to have new course structures laying more emphasis on flexibility which can encourage multidisciplinary studies as well. Skill development courses focusing on linguistics, music, sports, environment, disaster management and climate change too are proposed," said prof SI Rizvi, dean, research and development, AU.
The meeting, chaired by vice chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava, post presentation held a detailed discussion on the path for the implementation of the new NEP. Rizvi said the union education ministry has issued guidelines for the implementation of the NEP-2020 by 2023. Based on these guidelines, the university is looking forward to switching over to four-year undergraduate course.
The undergraduate courses will have eight semesters with a total credit score of not less than 120 credits. Switching to credit system and semesters will involve large scale changes in the UG curriculum, said prof Rizvi.
Under the new course structure, the students will have the option of multi exit. Those leaving the course midway will have the choice of getting a certificate or diploma depending on the duration of their participation in the course, he added.
Under NEP, the university intends to start courses in languages which will include foreign as well as Indian languages. There is also a proposal to start computer application course for all undergraduate students keeping in view the importance of computer application that emerged during the Covid-era and in online teaching.
"Creation of schools under liberal arts, linguistics and environmental sciences is also on the anvil. The departments have been asked to prepare the plans for their individual courses at the undergraduate level based on the vision document. A subsequent meeting will be convened to discuss the process," he added.
