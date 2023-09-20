The Department for Health, University of Bath is inviting applications for BSc Sport course for the academic year 2024-25. The varsity will offer BSc Health and Exercise Science, BSc Sport and Exercise Science, and BSc Sport Management and Coaching in the upcoming academic year. University of Bath invites applications for Undergraduate Sport courses (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“The courses offer a chance to learn about the science of sport, exercise and health, coaching, management, leisure and physical activity, and how the body works. Many graduates from these sports-related courses go on to graduate study, or roles in sport coaching, sport media, and marketing, performance analysis, or physical education teaching,” University of Bath mentioned in a press release.

The last date to apply is January 31, 2024.

“Students submitting applications by this date get equal consideration. Applying after the deadline runs the risk that courses may be full. As part of the UCAS process students submit a personal statement, a teacher’s reference, and other information,” the university informed.

Indian students who are studying or have studied from CBSE and CISCE boards required an average of 80 per cent marks across four subjects. For the BSc Sport and Exercise Science course, they need to have 85 per cent in Mathematics or Science.

Psychnology is accepted as a Science subject but Physical Education will not be considered as one of the four subjects for calculating the averahge percentage, Bath said.

“A level or the International Baccalaureate Diploma entry requirements are also available on each course page. Students studying under different boards, taking other qualifications, or unsure of subject choices for 12th Standard can contact Undergraduate Admissions to confirm requirements. Students can complete an International Foundation Year with Bath’s partner organisation Bath College first if they do not expect to meet the requirements in time. Students achieving the required grades at Bath College are guaranteed progression to a University of Bath degree,” it added.

Further, applicants must also meet the university's English language requirement. For CBSE and CISCE board students, a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the subject is required.

The university also accepts qualifications such as IELTS, Pearson Test of English Academic (PTE Academic), and TOEFL IBT.

For Indian students, the fee starting from 2024 will be £28,800 per year, to be paid annually according to the payment terms.

For more details, click here.

