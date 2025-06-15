University of Mumbai CDOE accepting online applications for UG, PG programmes, check course details

The University of Mumbai’s Centre of Distance and Online Education (CDOE), formerly known as IDOL, is accepting online admission process for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The Centre of Distance and Online Education (CDOE) in University of Mumbai has begun online admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. (Representative image/ANI)

As per a statement, the CDOE will offer direct admission to all eligible candidates across its wide range of courses.

Notably, it is for the first time that the undergraduate admission process is being conducted in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

It may be mentioned here that CDOE aims to offer inclusive education to those who are unable to complete their higher education through traditional modes or have not secured admission in regular colleges.

The centre has regional centres at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sawantwadi, which provide academic support and study material.

Additionally, a new regional centre in Palghar is also expected to be launched soon, as informed by Director of CDOE Prof. Shivaji Sargar.

Highlights of the CDOE admission process

• Direct Admission for Eligible Candidates

• UG & PG Courses Aligned with National Education Policy (NEP 2020)

• Online Applications Open Until 31st July 2025

• M.A. Sociology Introduced Online for the First Time

Courses offered:

Undergraduate

• B.A. in History, Political Science, Sociology, Economics, Psychology, Geography, Rural Development, Marathi, Hindi, and English.

• B.Com. in Commerce, Accountancy, and Business Management

• B.Com. (Accounting & Finance)

• B.Sc. (Information Technology)

• B.Sc. (Computer Science)

Postgraduate

• M.A. in History, Sociology, Economics, Political Science, Marathi, Hindi, English, Geography, Education, Psychology, Communication & Journalism, and Public Relations

• M.Com. in Advanced Accountancy and Business Management

• M.Sc. in Mathematics, Information Technology, and Computer Science

• MMS and MCA

• Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM)

As already informed, CDOE has launched the M.A. in Sociology in an online format for the first time from the current academic year. From admissions to examination - the entire process will be conducted online.

Where to apply online

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UG and PG courses on the following portal:

https://mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in

Meanwhile, the centre will be conducting online entrance examinations for admissions to the MMS and MCA programmes. The details will be shared shortly by the centre.

For more details and admission prospectus, candidates are advised to visit https://mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning/.