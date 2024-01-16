close_game
University of Strathclyde invites applications for MSc Chemistry with Data Science

University of Strathclyde invites applications for MSc Chemistry with Data Science

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 16, 2024 04:34 PM IST

Students will study courses designed by experts from both the Department of Pure & Applied Chemistry and the Department of Computer & Information Sciences

Admissions are open at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow for its MSc Chemistry with Data Science course starting in September 2024.

Students who enroll for the course will be offered data science modules designed and delivered by expert chemistry researchers.(Unsplash)
Students who enroll for the course will be offered data science modules designed and delivered by expert chemistry researchers.(Unsplash)

According to a press release by the University of Strathclyde, students who enroll for the course will be offered data science modules designed and delivered by expert chemistry researchers.

Through the course, students will be enabled with skills that are necessary to develop and utilise data science so that they can solve data-intensive chemistry problems and research challenges, mentioned the press release.

Students will study specialist courses designed by experts from both the Department of Pure & Applied Chemistry and the Department of Computer & Information Sciences, informed the university.

Eligibility:

Minimum second-class (2:2) Honours degree, or international equivalent, in a relevant subject such as Chemistry, Computing Science, Chemical Engineering, Mathematics, Physics or closely related subject.

English language minimum score of IELTS 6.0 (with no component below 5.5)

Fee Details:

£26,100 for international students for 2024/25

For more details, visit the official website

Exam and College Guide
