UP BTech Counselling 2023: Registration begins today on uptac.admissions.nic.in

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is going to start the online registration process for Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling 2023 today, July 24. Candidates who want to take admission in first year BTech courses, except for Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, can apply for it on uptac.admissions.nic.in. UP BTech Counselling 2023: Apply from today on uptac.admissions.nic.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who have qualified in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 can apply for UP BTech counselling. For BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 are considered.

As per the schedule for UP BTech counselling, JEE Main qualified candidates have to complete registration, fee payment and document upload by 3 pm on August 5. Document verification will be done from July 25 to August 6.

After that, candidates have to fill and lock choices online between 12 pm on August 10 and 11:59 pm on August 13.

Seat allotment result of the first round will be declared on August 14.

Candidates have to pay the seat confirmation fee, freeze or float the allotted seats between August 14 and 16. For further details, they can check the schedule here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON