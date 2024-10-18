UP DElEd 2024: Registration date extended till October 22, apply at updeled.gov.in

The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, has extended the UP DElEd 2024 registration date to October 22, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) courses in Uttar Pradesh can find the link through the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in. UP DElEd 2024: Registration date extended till October 22, direct link here

As per the official notice, the last date to pay the application fee is October 23, 2024, and the application form can be printed out by October 25, 2024.

The other dates will likely be revised with the change in the application dates.

As per the previous schedule, the state merit list for UP DElEd admissions was scheduled to be released on October 16, and the first phase of counselling was scheduled from October 17 to 30. The admission process for the first round was to be completed by November 13, 2024.

UP DElEd 2024: How to register

To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in.

Click on UP DElEd 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for UP DElEd admission is ₹700 for general and OBC category candidates and ₹500/- for SC and ST category candidates. PwD category candidates will have to pay ₹200/- as application fee.

The merit list will be prepared based on the percentage scored in high school, intermediate, and graduate examinations, as mentioned in the online application form. The Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj, in collaboration with NIC Lucknow, will prepare the merit list.