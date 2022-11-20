UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round dates revised, check here

Directorate of Education, Uttar Pradesh has revised UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling dates. The dates have been revised for mop up round. Candidates who want to check the new schedule can check it on the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

As per the revised schedule, the merit list will be released on November 21, 2022. The online choice filling can be done from November 22 to November 24, 2022. The seat allotment result will be displayed on November 26, 2022 and allotment letter will be displayed from November 21 to November 24, 2022.

UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling: How to check merit list

Candidates can check the merit list through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling merit list through the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

