UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today, here’s how to check

Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh, will release the UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 3 on October 18, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today, how to check

As per the official schedule, the allotment letter can be downloaded on October 19 and from 21 to 23, 2024, and admission to the allotted college can be taken.

UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the seat allotment result.

Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 3 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must enter their login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admission process of the candidates allotted/previously allotted to the government sector seats will be completed in the allotted government/autonomous medical/dental college/university/institute. The admission process of the candidates allotted/reallocated in private sector medical/dental colleges will be completed at the nodal centre. The name of the college/nodal center for admission will be mentioned on the allotment letter.

Documents required for admission

At the time of admission, it is mandatory to submit the following documents in original:

Allotment letter of UP NEET UG 2024

Admit card and score card of NEET UG 2024

Mark sheet and certificate of high school and intermediate

Certificate related to reservation (category / sub-category)

Domicile certificate (as required)

Identity card (Aadhar Card/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.