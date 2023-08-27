Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the UP Polytechnic 2023 round 2 seat allotment result on August 27. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Round 2 counselling, can check the result through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UP Polytechnic 2023 round 2 seat allotment result releasing today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, know how to check

According to the schedule, the online freeze or float option selection for all candidates and online fee deposit for seat acceptance/ seat acceptance cum security fee will be done from August 28 to August 30. The document verification for round 2 at the district help centres and balance fee deposit will be from August 28 to August 30. The seat allotment results for the round 3 will be released on August 31.

UP Polytechnic 2023 round 2 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the round 2 seat allotment result.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

