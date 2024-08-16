UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing today at uptac.admissions.nic.in, here’s how to check

Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling will release UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 on August 16, 2024. The seat allotment result will be announced today for B.Tech and MBA. MCA , MCA courses. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can find the result on the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in. UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 today, here’s how to check

As per the schedule, the online willingness (freeze/ float) can be done from August 16 to August 19, 2024. The payment of seat confirmation and online withdrawal can be done from August 16 to August 19, 2024.

UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UPTAC 2024 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official brochure, the tuition fees in Govt. / Govt. aided colleges / institutes shall be as per latest orders of Government of U.P applicable in the respective colleges/institutes. However, few courses are under self-finance scheme and the details of the fee for such courses can be obtained by the respective colleges/institutions. The fees in Private Institutions/Govt. aided Institutions running self-finance courses will be as per the latest notification/orders issued by Govt. of Uttar Pradesh Fee Fixation Committee.

The record of the Counselling would be preserved only up to 90 days from the closing date of last round of counselling. No request for providing any information thereafter shall be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPTAC.