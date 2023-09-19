UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result out, direct link here

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced seat allotment results of the first round of Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) 2023. Candidates can check it on uptac.admissions.nic.in or use the link below. UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result announced on uptac.admissions.nic.in

Login credentials required to check results are application number and password.

UPTAC round 1 seat allotment result 2023

Allotment results have been published for admission to BTech and BArch courses.

As per the counselling schedule, next, selected candidates have to submit the seat confirmation fee ( ₹20,000/12,000 by September 20.

Online willingness – freeze or float the seat – has to be submitted by the same deadline.

The second round of counselling will begin on September 21.

How to check UPTAC round 1 seat allotment result 2023

Go to the official website of UPTAC counselling, uptac.admissions.nic.in. Open the link to check BTech, BArch round 1 allotment results. Enter your credentials and submit. Check and download your seat allotment result. Save a copy of the result for future uses.

