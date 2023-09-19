News / Education / Admissions / UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result out, direct link here

UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 19, 2023 08:57 AM IST

AKTU announces UPTAC round 1 seat allotment results for BTech and BArch courses. Details below.

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced seat allotment results of the first round of Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) 2023. Candidates can check it on uptac.admissions.nic.in or use the link below.

UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result announced on uptac.admissions.nic.in
UPTAC Counselling 2023: Round 1 allotment result announced on uptac.admissions.nic.in

Login credentials required to check results are application number and password.

UPTAC round 1 seat allotment result 2023

Allotment results have been published for admission to BTech and BArch courses.

As per the counselling schedule, next, selected candidates have to submit the seat confirmation fee ( 20,000/12,000 by September 20.

Online willingness – freeze or float the seat – has to be submitted by the same deadline.

The second round of counselling will begin on September 21.

How to check UPTAC round 1 seat allotment result 2023

  1. Go to the official website of UPTAC counselling, uptac.admissions.nic.in.
  2. Open the link to check BTech, BArch round 1 allotment results.
  3. Enter your credentials and submit.
  4. Check and download your seat allotment result.
  5. Save a copy of the result for future uses.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out