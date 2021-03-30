WBJEE 2021 registration ends today, check important instructions to apply here

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB will close the registration process for WBJEE 2021 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Candidates can apply for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination till 6 pm today on the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The online correction and downloading revised confirmation page will be activated on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 and will remain active till April 2, 2021. The admit card will be available to candidates for downloaded from July 6 to July 11, 2021. Click Here to check how to apply for WBJEE 2021

WBJEE 2021: Important instructions for candidates

Candidates who will apply for WBJEE 2021 can check the important instructions for applying issued by the Board given below.

1. Application for the examination will be done in online mode. No printed application form is available.

2. Have a mobile number and a unique email ID for future communications. The Board will send all future communications to the registered mobile number and email ID.

3. The registration details including name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile and date of birth that are entered and submitted cannot be changed, modified, edited under any circumstances.

4. Any information other than the details mentioned above can be changed when the correction window opens. Candidates can make the changes or can do the rectification only within the notified ‘correction period.’ The board will not make or allow any corrections thereafter.

5. Candidates should apply for the examination once. Do not attempt to make any duplicate application.

6. The examination fees should be paid online by using net banking/ debit card/ credit card only. A/ OBC-B candidates, plus the Bank’s service charges are applicable.

The examination will be conducted on July 11, 2021 in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.