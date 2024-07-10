WBJEE 2024 Counselling: Registration begins today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s how to apply

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB will begin the registration process for WBJEE 2024 Counselling on July 10, 2024. Candidates who have qualified the WBJEE examination can apply for the counselling round through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The link will also be available on other website at wbjeeb.in. The last date to register online is till July 16, 2024. WBJEE 2024 Counselling: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Candidates can make the payment of registration fee and fill the choices from today onwards till July 16, 2024. Candidates can modify and lock their choices by July 16, 2024. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on July 19, 2024. The payment of seat acceptance fee can be done from July 19 to July 24, 2024.

All the candidates who meets the eligibility criteria and has secured a rank (GMR) in the WBJEE-2024 and/or JEE(Main)-2024 exams can register for counselling. Follow the steps given below to apply for the counselling round.

WBJEE 2024 Counselling: How to apply

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2024 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for Round-1 counselling is Rs. 500/- and for the Mop-Up round, which is non-refundable under any circumstance. The payment of the registration fee should be done through online mode.

There will be three rounds of counselling: Allotment, Upgradation, and Mop-Up. Candidates are allowed to register at the beginning of Round I and the Mop-Up round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.