YSR University releases revised seat allotment result for AP NEET PG counselling 2023
YSR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh released revised seat allotment result for AP NEET PG counselling 2023.
YSR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh on September 4 released the revised seat allotment result for phase 1 AP NEET PG counselling 2023 for competent authority quota for non-service candidates. Candidates can check the revised state National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling seat allotment result on the official website at drysruhs.edu.in.
The direct link to check the revised allotment list given below:
http://drysruhs.edu.in/notification/Admission/2023/01092023/PG%20CQ%20Phase%201%20Collegewise%20-%20Revised.pdf
The last date to report at the allotted college is by 3 pm September 8. The classes will commence on September 5.
AP NEET PG seat allotment result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at drysruhs.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the “PG (Medical) Admissions 2023-24 - Revised CQ Non-service Phase-I College wise allotments”
A PDF will be displayed on the screen
Check the results and take print for future reference.
Download the PDF for future reference
- Andhra Pradesh