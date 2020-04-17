e-paper
Home / Education / AICTE instructs institutions to beware of fake news on social media

AICTE instructs institutions to beware of fake news on social media

In the circular, the council has directed all institutions to only believe in the notices issued on the MHRD/UGC/AICTE official website.

education Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:08 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday issued a circular to all approved technical and management institutions to beware of the circulation of fake news spreading through various social media channels. The circular has been uploaded on the council’s official website.

In the circular, the council has directed all institutions to only believe in the notices issued on the MHRD/UGC/AICTE official website. The council has also asked institutions to promptly report any such circulation of fake news to the concerned authority.

The Council further instructs the institutions that for all matters related to classes, exams, entrance tests, admissions, fee payment dates, approvals, etc. institutes should refer only to the official websites and don’t rely on any other sources.

Amidst the nation-wide lockdown, a lot of fake news cases are coming forward. Recently, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) refuted a fake news that has been aired on a Marathi TV channel claiming that all exams held by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have been cancelled in the view of the coronavirus pandemic.

