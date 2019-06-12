AIIMS MBBS Result 2019: Meet AIR 2 rank holder Vishwa Hitendra Vadodaria, know his success mantra

Focus on NCERT helped Allen Career Institute’s Vishwa Hitendra Vadodaria from Surat (Gujarat) clinch All India Rank 2 in AIIMS MBBS entance exam 2019, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

While talking about his success, Vishwa (18) told HT over phone that self initiative and mother’s support helped him get success in AIIMS 2019 entrance examination.

“I took coaching for AIIMS 2019 from Allen Career Institute in Kota from last 2 years while preparing for class 11 and class 12”, he said. “I focused on NCERT while preparing for AIIMS which helped me crack AIIMS”, he added.

Vishwa had got AIR 113 in NEET 2019, the results for which were declared earlier this month.

Vishwa said that he maintained a simple pattern for studies and studied for around 5-6 hours after my classes. Father of Vishwa is Hitendra Vadodariawho works in a private company while his mother Sonal is a homemaker. Vishwa’s elder sister is pursuing CA. Vishwa hobbies are playing Table tennis with friends.

On his future plans, he said that the first aim is to complete MBBS from AIIMS Delhi and then decide about future.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 22:46 IST