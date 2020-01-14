AIIMS Patna Recruitment: 206 vacancies of nursing officer on offer

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 11:35 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has invited online applications for nursing officer (staff nurse grade II). There are a total of 206 vacancies. Out of the 206 vacancies, 185 are for female and 21 for male candidates.Candidates can apply online at aiimspatna.org. The last date to apply is February 12, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

Applicant should possess B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing degree from an Institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council. Candidates having B.Sc. (Post- certificate) or Post Basic BSc Nursing degree can also apply.

Or

Diploma in general nursing midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council or state nursing council along with two years experience in minimum 50 bedded hospital

Process of Selection: Written and skill test

Age Limit: The lower age limit permissible is 21 years and upper age limit is 30 years.

Click here for official notification

Click here to apply online