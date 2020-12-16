Sainik School Admissions 2020: Application window for class 6th, 9th entrance tests to close soon

education

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 11:11 IST

AISSEE 2021: The online application window for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 for class 6th and 9th admission will close on December 18.Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in.The National Testing Agency will conduct AISSEE on February 7, 2021.

Eligibility for Class 6th Admission

The candidates should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for girls is also open.

Eligibility for Class 9 Admission

The candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class 8, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400, while for other candidates, the registration fee is Rs 550.

