e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Sainik School Admissions 2020: Application window for class 6th, 9th entrance tests to close soon

Sainik School Admissions 2020: Application window for class 6th, 9th entrance tests to close soon

AISSEE 2021: The online application window for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 for class 6th and 9th admission will close on December 18.Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in.The National Testing Agency will conduct AISSEE on February 7, 2021.

education Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 11:11 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AISSEE 2021
AISSEE 2021
         

AISSEE 2021: The online application window for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021 for class 6th and 9th admission will close on December 18.Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in.The National Testing Agency will conduct AISSEE on February 7, 2021.

Eligibility for Class 6th Admission

The candidates should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for girls is also open.

Eligibility for Class 9 Admission

The candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class 8, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400, while for other candidates, the registration fee is Rs 550.

Direct link to apply for Sainik School Admission 2021

top news
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
Trust evaporated after Galwan clash, says top military commander
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial on Vijay Diwas
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
SC to hear plea seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders
Trinamool leader refuses to meet minister, seeks meeting with Mamata Banerjee
Trinamool leader refuses to meet minister, seeks meeting with Mamata Banerjee
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
‘Surrender or be wiped out’: Field Marshal Manekshaw’s threat to Pak in ’71
Exclusive: Okinawa’s new B2B electric scooter to arrive before Oki100 e-bike
Exclusive: Okinawa’s new B2B electric scooter to arrive before Oki100 e-bike
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry from today: IMD
Heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry from today: IMD
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
Covid vaccine side-effects can’t be ruled out: Indian govt, after UK advisory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In