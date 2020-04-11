e-paper
AKTU to announce semester exam date sheet after lockdown

AKTU to announce semester exam date sheet after lockdown

Earlier this week, the AKTU postponed its May 10 state entrance examination (SEE), the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) to fill up engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The new dates will be announced later, an official said.

education Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
(HT File)
         

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Friday said it will announce the date sheet of semester examination after the lockdown is lifted.

“The institutes have been told to conduct their internal exam and class tests through online medium. In this way, the syllabus of students will complete,” said vice chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak, while addressing students through live session on Facebook and Youtube.

Earlier this week, the AKTU postponed its May 10 state entrance examination (SEE), the Uttar Pradesh state entrance examination (UPSEE) to fill up engineering seats in government and private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The new dates will be announced later, an official said.

VC said online pool placement drive will be held soon.

“Online test will be conducted soon for the online pool placement drive of Byju’s Company. Besides, the university students will be given online internship,” he said.

Prof Pathak pointed out that the university was launching helpline number 080-67612338 with Art of Living to help (mentally and physically) students in the growing transition of COVID-19.

“This helpline number will work continuously from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm daily, counselling will be done through the helpline number,” he said.

AKTU is going to start a special campaign for pregnant women in association with IMUMZ. Through this IMUMZ App, pregnant women will be able to consult a doctor about their various problems and get necessary counselling.

He said 287 ideas were sent by the students of the university in Weekly Kovid-19 Ideathon. Selected winner will be announced by the screening committee.

