All five ABVP candidates lose in Gujarat Central University polls

Out of the five student council seats in Gujarat Central University, three were grabbed by Left-leaning student outfits and NSUI. One seat went to independent candidate. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Jan 26, 2020 09:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Elections were held on all five seats on Friday. (Representational image)
Elections were held on all five seats on Friday. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

All the five candidates fielded by the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Praishad, the student wing of the ruling BJP in Gujarat, have lost the elections to the Gujarat Central University.

Out of the five student council seats in Gujarat Central University, three were grabbed by Left-leaning student outfits and NSUI. One seat went to independent candidate. Elections were held on all five seats on Friday.

All the five candidates fielded by Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad lost. Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association, Students’ Federation of India and Left Democratic Students Federation bagged one seat each.

Election were held at five schools at the varsity out of the eleven, which included School of Languages, International Relations, Library Science, Environmental and Social Science

“What is interesting is that while BAPSA has been winning for three years, SFI and LDSF fielded candidates for the first time and won seats,” said Sumedh, a leader.

ABVP has issued a note stating the university has violated its own norms to help Left-leaning students win in the election. They alleged that the varsity was supposed to keep classes closed on the voting day on January 22; however, the laboratory and others were functioning, preventing students from voting.

