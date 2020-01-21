AMU announces fresh dates for exams

education

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:38 IST

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities announced fresh dates for examinations that were scheduled to begin from January 16, even as protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued on the campus on Monday.

The exams were postponed after the university was closed abruptly for winter vacation on December 15, when protests against the citizenship law turned violent.

“The remaining exams in the faculty of Unani medicine and ZH College of Engineering and Technology, barring BTech and BE final year will begin on January 27 while exams in the faculty of medicine will commence from February 1.

Final year B Tech and BE examinations will be held from February 10,” said Mujib Ullah Zuberi, controller of examination.

“Faculties of law, commerce, science, life sciences, management studies and agricultural sciences are scheduled to start exams from January 30. Faculties of arts, social sciences, international studies and theology, polytechnics and Community College will start left over examinations from February 3,” he added through a press statement issued by the public relations office of AMU.

Meanwhile, students continued with their protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on the campus on Monday. Girl students of Abdullah College of AMU moved with placards, black balloons and raised ‘azadi’ slogans to voice protest.

AMU students also staged a ‘Black Coat and Tiranga’ march to oppose CAA, NPR and NRC.